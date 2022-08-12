Gregory named to Quincy University Dean's List News-Press NOW Aug 12, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jackson Gregory of St. Joseph has been named to Quincy University's spring 2022 Dean's List. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 to be included. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dean's List Semester Grade Point Average Education University Quincy University Honoree Student Jackson Gregory × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Man's controlling behavior still dominates ex's life Life Couple's pandemic romance stumbles into rocky patch Life Jealousy undermines woman's relationship with retiree Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for Aug. 13 Life Horoscopes for Aug. 12 Life Horoscopes for Aug. 11 Local Forecast 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
