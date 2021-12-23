U.S. Representative Sam Graves has announced United States Military Service Academy nominations for students in Missouri’s Sixth Congressional District. Each year, members of Congress are tasked with selecting qualified students from their respective districts to attend one of America’s prestigious military academies.
The following students from our area received nominations from Congressman Graves:
Platte City, Missouri
Daniel Prather, US Naval Academy (Benedictine College).
St. Joseph
Isaiah Gelman, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (Gelman Academy).
The nomination system is a competitive process. To help in the nomination process, Rep. Graves created an Academy Nominations Review Board. The board made up of service academy graduates and citizens of the Sixth District, interviewed and reviewed all applicants before making final recommendations to Rep. Graves.
Students interested in being appointed to a service academy in the future can find out more information by contacting Graves’ district office in Kansas City or by visiting graves.house.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.