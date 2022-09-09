Dr. Matthew Halligan is the new director of bands for the Golden Griffon Marching Band at Missouri Western State University.
“Matt has the background as well as the energy and enthusiasm to take our marching band to the next level,” said Dr. Joel Hyer, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “The success of our campaign last year to purchase new uniforms shows how important the band is to Missouri Western and the community, and I’m excited to see where it goes in the future.”
Halligan comes to Missouri Western from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where he most recently served as director of the Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps, director of instrumental activities and pep band director for all Navy men’s and women’s basketball games. Before working at the U.S. Naval Academy, Halligan taught at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, and the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland.
As a performer, Halligan has more than 20 years of professional experience, including six years serving in the Marine Corps as a member of “The Commandant’s Own” Marine Drum and Bugle Corps in Washington, D.C.
He holds a Bachelor of Music Education from the University of the Cumberlands, a Master of Music from Eastern Kentucky University, and a Doctor of Musical Arts in percussion performance from George Mason University.
In addition to the Golden Griffon Marching Band, Halligan will lead pep bands for Missouri Western basketball games and organize the annual Tournament of Champions marching band competition and Homecoming Parade.
