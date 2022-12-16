The Edward F. Swinney Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee, has generously granted a gift of $300,000 to Mosaic Life Care Foundation.
The gift supports the construction of the Foundation’s Children’s Discovery Center.
Project construction is funded by Mosaic Life Care Foundation, Mosaic Life Care, the City of St. Joseph, Buchanan County and private philanthropy.
Funds will repurpose the 35,000 square-foot Plymouth Building located in Downtown St. Joseph to include more than 15 core exhibits, a traveling exhibit, birth to 18-month-old space, a rooftop exploratorium, a gift shop and concessions.
The Children’s Discovery Center will be an attraction designed to improve the region’s physical and mental health outcomes and improve the area’s economic vitality. Bank of America, N.A., as Trustee of the Edward F. Swinney Trust, is responsible for the management of the Fund’s assets and administration of its grantmaking program and ensures that the philanthropic intentions of the donor are honored.
The trust’s purpose of giving is to further develop local charitable and educational purposes and provide grants for mental health, higher education, hospitals, rehabilitation and other health and welfare and community action programs. Mosaic Life Care Foundation is grateful for this generous gift and the positive impact it will have on our community and region. For more information on this project, please email info@mlcfoundation.com.
