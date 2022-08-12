top story Garner graduates from University of Wisconsin-Madison News-Press NOW Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Denise Garner of Trimble, Missouri, received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags University Of Wisconsin-madison Grad University Education Student Degree Madison Wis. Missouri Denise Garner Doctor Of Pharmacy × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Man's controlling behavior still dominates ex's life Life Couple's pandemic romance stumbles into rocky patch Life Jealousy undermines woman's relationship with retiree Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for Aug. 13 Life Horoscopes for Aug. 12 Life Horoscopes for Aug. 11 Local Forecast 13 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
