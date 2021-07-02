A fundraising event for the Saint Joseph Symphony was held recently at the 1920s-era home of Kent Pickett and Craig Belk.
Neighborhood hosts included Julie Silliman, Janet McCoy and Sharon Larsen. Brent Larson arranged for antique cars to be displayed, including a 1957 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud I (owned by Erin and Slawek Pech) and a 1936 Packard Coupe Convertible (owned by Connie and Bob Wollenman).
Nearly 50 guests gathered in the formal garden, most dressed in classic 1920s fashions. A vintage picnic box included cold fried chicken bites, gelatin and deviled eggs. Baby Ruth candy bars, first made in 1921, and complimentary beverages rounded out the period cuisine.
Decorated floral pots were made and donated by Sharon Larsen for the silent auction. Members of the symphony board donated bottles of wine for the raffle. Thanks to Sarah Sifers for tending bar, Matthew Nicholson and Sean from BSA Troop 60 for hospitality assistance and Kristina Nicholson for graphic design and photography.
Sponsors of the garden party were Dr. Wally and Peggy McDonald, Carol Meyer, Nancy Edwards, Dr. Robert and Karen Corder, Jan Mehl, Dave and Bernie Stevenson and Jim and Mary Guest. Planners, sponsors and hostesses were Bernie Stevenson, Margaret Easter, Pam Bryson and Eileen Dyer.
Despite the heat and humidity, all attendees thoroughly enjoyed the event, the prizes and the photo opportunities. Nearly $3,300 in proceeds was donated to the Saint Joseph Symphony.
For more information, contact Lori McAlister, managing director of the Saint Joseph Symphony, at lori.mc@saintjosephsym
phony.org or 816-233-7701.
