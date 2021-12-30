Four Scouts with Troop 6 of the Pony Express Council recently were awarded the title of Eagle at a ceremony at Huffman Memorial Methodist Church.
Zachary Decker, Jacob Chittum, Maven Vette and Mark Watson all were given the highest award a Scout can receive.
One Eagle award is rare, let alone four at a time. Troop 6 is the oldest in the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.