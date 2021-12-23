The Flower Society’s most festive event of the year, its annual Christmas Tea, was held on Dec. 9 at the home of Carrie Lipira.
The tea was the finale for the group’s 80th anniversary year. Approximately 75 women were in attendance, including past presidents Susan Roth, Mary Grace, Ronda Meierhoffer, Judy Fuston, Diane Watson, Cherie Ehlert and Suzanne Lehr, who served punch and poured tea.
As has been the holiday tradition of recent years, members of Flower Society support the Second Harvest Community Food Bank Backpack Buddies program. In 2021, members contributed $800 to Backpack Buddies, to provide elementary-school children with nutritious food for the weekend every Friday during the school year.
In addition to this Christmas project, the beautification of St. Joseph continues to be the core mission of Flower Society. Most notably, the 80th Anniversary Committee led by Jackie Runyan planted 50 mums around the flagpole at the entrance to Krug Park, providing a vibrant display of fall color to visitors of the park.
