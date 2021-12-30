Missouri Farm Bureau members returned to their traditional annual meeting in December at the Lake of the Ozarks. The organization’s 107th meeting theme, "Planted With Purpose," focused on the importance of county Farm Bureau leaders and the development of Farm Bureau policies for 2022.
During the convention, Farm Bureau counties were recognized for their advocacy and service to members. County delegates also approved legislative policy, re-elected Marion County farmer Todd Hays as vice president and elected Linn County member Dana Lane as North Director at Large. Four other board members were re-elected.
Members from Buchanan County Farm Bureau joined more than 1,000 other members from throughout the state, many of them delegates voting on policy. Those attending from the county were Tim and Debbie Gach, Vernon Hart, Ron Hitchings, Jim and Merilee Whitson and Andy Schneider.
The county was recognized for its membership activities during a Gold Star Awards program. Buchanan County Farm Bureau leader Tim Gach received a plaque from MOFB Board member Jason Kurtz. The county was also recognized for its Tractor Cruise Challenge benefitting the MOFB Foundation for Agriculture.
The highlight of the meeting for Buchanan County Farm Bureau was the selection of Jessica Janorschke of St. Joseph as one of two Ambassadors for 2022. She is the daughter of John and Michelle Janorschke and a junior at the University of Missouri-Columbia. The MOFB Ambassador Program selects a male and female student 17-to-22 years of age to represent agriculture and the Farm Bureau for one year. Each Ambassador receives a $2,500 educational scholarship.
