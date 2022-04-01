Quincy Meyer recently won first place in a statewide competition called Creating Original Music Project. This contest gives young people the opportunity to create original compositions.
On April 23, his original piece will be performed at the COMP Festival at the University of Missouri-Columbia. This award carries a $1,000 scholarship and $1,000 for his school.
Meyer is a junior at East Buchanan High School and has been involved with music for years and is a multi-instrumentalist, first learning the piano at a young age and eventually branching out onto the drums, bass guitar, guitar, and now the upright bass. He first started composing in early elementary school with the use of many simple compositional programs such as Garageband. He plans to attend college in the future, majoring in either music composition or music technology.
