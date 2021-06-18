Several area students were named to Drury University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
Students on the list from our area include:
Albany, Missouri
Hailey Payne.
Maryville, Missouri
Felicia Sheil.
Platte City, Missouri
Katie Hughey.
Trenton, Missouri
Claire Utley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.