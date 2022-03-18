A Doniphan West fifth-grader is one of 12 finalists in the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's Missing Children Poster Contest.
Gabriela “Gabby” Lock is one of 12 finalists from 93 entries in the 2022 poster contest. The winning student will go on to represent Kansas in the national contest.
Gabby is the daughter of John and Jennifer Lock of White Cloud.
“Gabby mentioned she wanted to do the contest and draw something special to get people’s attention about missing children,” her mother said. “She had to do an essay on her drawing saying, ‘This was a lost little girl that was taken away from her family.'”
Gabby said she drew the girl as alone, with the only thing she had with her being the teddy bear her Grandma gave her.
