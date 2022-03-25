A teen with St. Joseph ties has a role in the film “The Contractor.”
Nicolas Noblitt is part of the cast of the action-packed thriller starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster. The movie will premiere in theaters across the U.S. and stream on digital platforms and the Paramount and Showtime networks on April 1.
Noblitt, a differently-abled advocate for individuals with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and hearing disabilities, will make his film debut as Mike Jr., the son of Foster's character. Nicolas is the son of St. Joseph native Natalie Hammer Noblitt and her husband, Jeff. His grandparents, George and Nancy Hammer, live in St. Joseph.
Before landing the role as Mike Jr. in “The Contractor,” Nicolas started acting after learning at a young age how much he loved dancing and performing in his wheelchair. Born prematurely at 26 weeks and 1 pound 12 ounces, doctors speculated that Nicolas might never eat by mouth, speak or have much control of his body. However, he has far surpassed the expectations doctors gave his parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.