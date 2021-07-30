Henry Davis, a St. Joseph homeschool student, recently returned from a space camp at the Cosmosphere, located in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The week included a multitude of STEM activities, including launching and studying a high-altitude weather balloon, a virtual reality tour of the International Space Station, coding battlebots, scuba diving and completing underwater team challenges. Events culminated in a team mission to dock with the ISS to complete camp-designed experiments.
All the activities were designed to align with future career paths of marketing, health care, business administration and sciences.
