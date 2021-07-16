Darcee’s School of Dance traveled to Branson, Missouri, to compete in Triumph Nationals, a four-day competition with more than 24 studios and 650 acts.
There were several divisions and levels of competition, starting with solos. In the mini competitive, taking fourth overall was Matea Reynolds, who also was named second in the title division. Paizlyn Keller was fifth.
In the petite novice, taking fifth was Kylee Reynolds, who also was awarded a judges’ choice award. In the intermediate level, Bryler Shelton took fourth and also was a judges’ choice award winner.
In the junior novice division, taking fourth was Blakeli Swope. In junior intermediate, taking fourth was Presleigh Ford and fifth was Kyleigh Black. In the junior competitive level, Lexi Dunwoodie placed fifth overall. Kaylynn Chaney took second in the title division.
In the teen novice, taking fifth was Hadlee McManus and she was awarded a judges’ choice award. Annaleise Smith was awarded a judges’ choice award. In the teen intermediate, taking fourth was Chloe Wheeler, and she also was picked for a judges’ award. In the teen competitive level, taking top overall and named Miss Southern Sweetie title winner and second for explosive entertainer was Krimzyn Blanchard. Kendall Weiser was fifth, and Lynde Joyce won photogenic winner.
In the senior novice division, taking top overall was Carley Hollingsworth. In the senior intermediate, top overall was Olivia Furlong and second went to Jillian McKinney.
In the advanced division, Payton Dixon took top overall and was named Miss Southern Sweetie title winner. Taking second and third in the title was Lauren Rauer and, a judges’ award went to Mackenzie Black.
The studio had many overall national winners throughout the week. The following took first place in their division:
Duet — Krimzyn Blanchard and Lynli Eagleburger; and Madison Ash and Annabelle Walker.
Small group — Payton Dixon, Lauren Rauer, Kendall Weiser and Krimzyn Blanchard; and Allee Snodgrass, Kiya Cook, Blakeli Swope, Lynli Eagleburger, Kaylynn Chaney and Presleigh Ford.
Large group — Mackenzie Black, Kaylynn Chaney, Lexi Dunwoodie, Krimzyn Blanchard, Makirah Dyjell, Kendall Weiser, Lauren Rauer, Saylor Ray, Payton Dixon, Kinser Beaver and Avery Keller. Their large group number entitled “Saved” took top overall in that division.
The production number entitled “#ourtribe” took top overall and most entertaining, and it included the entire team.
The studio was awarded the sportsmanship award for behavior on and off the stage. The studio will compete at a final national in Kansas City, Missouri, and end with a recital in August in St. Joseph.
Competiton teachers include Darcee Blanchard, Lynnsie Johnson, Cailyn Anderson, Kenzie Carrigan, Hadley Joyce, Fredric Farmer, Neicy Santina and Aliyah Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.