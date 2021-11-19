Students from Darcee’s School of Dance traveled to Overland Park, Kansas, to compete in the Mid American Tumbling Society meet. The top seven finishers on each mat advance to finals in March.
Placing first on their mat were Makinlee Ferbert, Brayleigh Ferbert, Braylee Crawford, Courtney Wolfe, Matea Reynolds, Ema White, Sammi Jo Pitts, Maizey Claycomb, Abby Bremer, Adym Jolly and Sloane Kariker.
Second-place winners were Noel Tartar, Finley Cordova, Addie Steeby, Allyn Dixon, Malia Stafford, Kaylynn Chaney, Justiss Blanton, Presley Lewis, Adyson Green and Keira Decker.
Taking third place were Molly McCarthy, Layla Marshoff, Makiah Sears, Taylee Johnson, Lyla Hansen and Amelia Garza.
Fourth-place winners were Emelia Miller, Taylor Sigrist, Kymper Chamberlain, Laura Brinkman, Paislee Roberts, Addison Kelly, Ryleigh Pendergrass, Caitlin Ledford and Henley Tworek.
Fifth-place winners were Taylor Ledford, Royal Luedtke, Cailey Ledford, Karson Wheeler, Maxine Shanks and Alicen Miller.
Taking sixth were Olivia Shewmaker, Haddie Losson, Lincoln Hansen, Harley Barton, Madelyn McCoy and Reagan Davis.
Seventh-place winners were Dax Sherer, Callie Shewmaker, Gina Lesney, Delilah Hardin, Sedonia Duane and Charlie Geesling.
Coaches for the team are Darcee Blanchard, Susie Brown, Aliyah Anderson, Hadley Joyce, Kinser Beaver and Brittanee Holland.
