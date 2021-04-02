Students from Darcee’s School of Dance traveled to Liberty, Missouri, to attend the Dance Champs National dance competition. The studio competed at several levels and age groups as an optional competition for the team.
Starting in the mini division, taking top overall was Frankie Jo Bussman. In petite, Jadah Barnes took second and Gianna Bussman was fourth. Matea Reynolds was named Miss Dance Champs in the petite division.
In junior, Kaylynn Chaney took eighth in advanced level. In intermediate, Presleigh Ford was fourth overall. In novice, Annabelle Walker was top overall, Madi Snapp was second and Blakeli Swope was third.
In teen advanced, taking top overall was Krimzyn Blanchard and she was named Miss Dance Champs. Kendall Weiser was second and Troy Potorff, fourth, was named Mr. Dance Champs. In intermediate teen, taking top overall was Chloe Wheeler, second was Abbi Huff, and fifth was Molly Lund. In novice, taking top overall was Hadlee McManus, second Sophia Cox, third Annaleise Smith, fourth Gracie Smith, and fifth Madelyn McCoy.
In senior, taking top overall and named Miss Dance Champs was Payton Dixon. Gillian Heller was second, and Saylor Ray and Kinser Beaver took sixth and ninth, respectively. In intermediate, Sutton James took top overall and was named Mr. Dance Champs. In novice, Kennady Beaver took top overall.
Several soloists were chosen as Dancer of the Year finalists to compete at nationals. They were: Jadah Barnes, Lexi Dunwoodie, Presleigh Ford, Kendall Weiser, Krimzyn Blanchard, Abbi Huff, Hadlee McManus, Troy Potroff, Frankie Bussman, Kaylynn Chaney, Gillian Heller, Payton Dixon, Saylor Ray and Sutton James.
In the duet division, taking third overall was Madison Ash and Annabelle Walker in petite. In the teen division, taking top overall was Krimzyn Blanchard and Lauren Rauer, and second was Kaylynn Chaney and Krimzyn Blanchard. In senior, Gillain Heller and Saylor Ray took second overall. The teen group of Kendall Weiser, Mariah Dydell, Krimzyn Blanchard, Payton Dixon, Lexi Dunwoodie, Kaylynn Chaney, Chloe Wheeler, Lauren Rauer, Saylor Ray and Kinser Beaver took top overall most entertaining of the weekend.
The studio was awarded a cash prize for star studio. Teachers for the comp team include Darcee Blanchard, Lynnsie Johnson, Fredric Farmer, Kenzie Carrigan, Cailyn Anderson and Neicey Santina. The group will continue to compete through spring and end with nationals and recital this summer.
