Students from Darcee's School of Dance recently traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, for a five-day competition.
The competition had several different levels and divisions and the judges picked several dancers for special awards.
Getting awards were Troy Pottorf, Krimzyn Blanchard, Matea Reynolds, Paislee Roberts, Kylee Reynolds, Lauren Rauer, Payton Dixon, Kiya Cook, Kendall Weiser, Haley Barnes, Kyleigh Black, Frankie Bussman, Paizlyn Keller and Molly Lund.
Dancers that placed in overall categories were Krimzyn Blanchard, Molly Lund, Troy Pottorf, Gracie Smith, Lynde Joyce, Chloe Wheeler, Hadlee McManus, Sophia Cox, Matea Reynolds, Frankie Bussman, Paizlyn Keller, Kaylynn Chaney, Bryler Shelton, Saylor Ray, Sutton James, Payton Dixon, Kennedy Beaver Haley Barnes, Kyleigh Black, Madelyn McCoy, Carley Hollingsworth, Raylee Shuster, Olivia Furlong, Addie Snodgrass, Madi Snapp, Annaliese Smith, Blakeli Swope, Madison Ash, Annabelle Walker, Kiera Decker, Hadyn Streeter, Kylee Reynolds, Haidyn French, Hadleigh French, Presleigh Ford, Lexi Dunwoodie, Mackenzie Black, Braylee Brown, Jillian Mckinney, Raelee Jones, Madi Moon, Carly Browning, Arolyn Shuster, Maely McCoy, Kiya Cook, Kendall Weiser, Lauren Rauer, Olivia Furlong and Kaylynn Chaney.
Several dancers received scholarships for summer intensives including Sutton James, Makirah Dydell, Haley Barnes, Krimzyn Blanchard, Kyleigh Black, Payton Dixon, Lauren Rauer and Saylor Ray.
The group "Quarantine Babies" won the top spot overall with Paizlyn Keller, Frankie Bussman, Matea Reynolds and Paislee Roberts.
The studio will continue competing through May and end with nationals and a recital this summer.
