Students from Darcee’s School of Dance traveled to the finals of the Mid-American Tumbling Society meet last month. The top six places from each mat were awarded a trophy for their accomplishments.
Placing first were Karson Wheeler, Maizy Claycomb, Kaylynn Chaney, Makiah Sears, Kylee Reynolds, Hayden Streeter, Addison Kelley, Chloe Wheeler, Presley Lewis, Addley Steeby and Emily Kowalewycz. In the synchro placing first were Matea Reynolds and Kylee Reynolds.
Placing second were Sammi Jo Pitts, Adam Reynolds, Matea Reynolds, Kiera Decker, Madi Snapp, Hudson Sample, Makenna Robertson and Annabelle Walker.
Placing third were Lincoln Hansen, Adyson Green, Cailey Ledford, Caitlin Ledford, Alicin Miller and Aubrey Snapp.
Placing fourth were Connor Christopher, Henley Tworek, Jadah Barnes, Elaina Bailey, Norah King and Madelyn McCoy.
Placing fifth were Amelia Garza, Gianna Bussman, Ryleigh Pendergrass, Emeri Meyer and Addison Smith.
Placing sixth were Naomi Keesler, Alexandria Vogel and Caitlin Ledford.
Coaches of the mats team are Darcee Blanchard, Susie Brown, Cailyn Anderson, Aliyah Anderson, Brittanee Holland and Kinser Beaver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.