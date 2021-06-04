Darcee’s School of Dance traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, to compete in the Triumph National Dance Competition. It was a three-day event with several levels and age groups.

Throughout the week the judges picked dancers to be on a national team to perform in Branson, Missouri. The following dancers were chosen: Blakeli Swope, Charleigh Bowen, Presleigh Ford, Kyleigh Black, Kiya Cook, Kaylynn Chaney, Matea Reynolds, Jadah Barnes, Kylee Reynolds, Bryler Shelton, Raelee Jones, Hadlee McManus, Abbi Huff, Braylee Brown, Troy Pottorf, Kendall Weiser, Krimzyn Blanchard, Lyne Joyce, Sutton James, Jillian McKinney, Olivia Furlong, Kinser Beaver, Lauren Rauer, Payton Dixon and Gillian Heller.

Several dancers also were given special awards by the judges. They were: Annabelle Walker, Bryler Shelton, Framkie Jo Bussman, Raelee Jones, Abbi Huff, Makirah Dydell, Madi Snapp, Annaliese Smith, Troy Pottorf, Kinser Beaver, Mackenzie Black and Olivia Furlong.

In the solo division mini level, taking top overall and winning a title was Matea Reynolds. Third place and third overall in the title was Frankie Jo Bussman. Fourth overall and second in the title was Paizlyn Keller. Fifth overall Jadah Barnes was named Explosive Entertainer.

In the intermediate level, taking second overall was Bryler Shelton. In novice petite, taking second was Madison Ash, third was Kylee Reynolds and fourth was Gianna Bussman.

In junior advanced, taking second overall and second in the title was Kaylynn Chaney. Fourth overall and winning title was Lexie Dunwoodie. In intermediate, third place was Kiya Cook. In novice, taking top overall was Annabelle Walker, fourth was Blakeli Swope and fifth was Madi Snapp.

In teen, taking top overall and named Explosive Entertainer was Krimzyn Blanchard. Second place and winning title was Krimzyn Blanchard. Third overall and winning title was Troy Pottorf.

In intermediate, taking second was Makirah Dydell. Fourth and winning photogenic was Lynde Joyce. Seventh was Molly Lund and ninth was Chloe Wheeler.

In novice, taking top over-

all was Hadlee McManus, second was Raelee Jones, fourth was Sophia Cox and fifth was

Annaliese Smith.

In senior, taking top overall and named Explosive Entertainer was Payton Dixon. Third overall was Gillian Heller, and fourth overall and second in the title was Lauren Rauer.

In senior intermediate, first overall was Olivia Furlong and fourth was Jillian Mckinney. And in novice, top overall was Sutton James, second was Carlie Hollandsworth, third was Julie Perks, fourth was Raylee Shuster and fifth was Kennady Beaver.

The studio took top overall in several duets and groups as well as the entertainment award, and the all-studio production routine took first place overall.

The studio will compete in Branson this summer and end with a recital in August at the Civic Arena.