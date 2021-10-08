Students from Darcee’s School of dance went to Liberty, Missouri, to compete in the Dance Champs National Dance Competition.
Taking top overall in the mini solo division was Paizlyn Keller. Taking top overall in the petite division was Jadah Barnes.
Taking first place overall in the mini small group and named the most entertaining of the day was “Quarantine Babies” with Frankie Bussman, Paizlyn Keller Paislee Roberts and Matea Reynolds.
In the junior shooting star solo division, taking fifth overall and placing second in the title division was Kiya Cook.
Placing first in petite duet were Annabelle Walker and Madi Ash.
Placing first in junior novice was Kiera Decker and Annabelle Walker, and taking second and invited back to the overall challenge in the advanced division were Kaylynn Chaney and Lexi Dunwoodie.
In the teen solo novice division, taking top overall was Hadlee McManus, second was Gracie Smith, third was Sophia Cox and fourth was Anneliese Smith.
In teen novice duet, taking top overall were Sophia Cox and Anneliese Smith.
In intermediate teen, taking second overall was Chloe Wheeler, fourth overall and third in title was Lynde Joyce and fifth overall and fourth in title was Braylee Brown.
In teen competitive, taking fifth overall and fourth in title was Krimzyn Blanchard.
In senior novice, taking top overall was Kennady Beaver.
In intermediate, taking sixth overall and second in title was Sutton James.
In advanced title, taking top overall and winning Miss Dance Champs and Dancer of the Year was Payton Dixon.
In teen small group, taking top overall were Avery Keller, Payton Dixon, Krimzyn Blanchard and Kendall Weiser.
In the senior duet advanced, taking top overall were Payton Dixon and Krimzyn Blanchard.
In the intermediate, taking second overall was Makirah Dydell and Sutton James.
The last day of competition was the cosmic challenge for teens and seniors. The studio had several numbers called back including:
In the solo teen intermediate, taking first place overall was Chloe Wheeler.
In the senior intermediate, taking third place was Sutton James.
In the senior advanced solo, taking first place overall was Payton Dixon.
In the teen intermediate duet, taking second overall were Makirah Dydell and Sutton James.
In the senior advanced, taking first place overall were Payton Dixon and Krimzyn Blanchard.
In the advanced group division, taking first place once again was the group of Avery Keller, Kendall Weiser, Krimzyn Blanchard and Payton Dixon.
The studio was also awarded the Star Studio Award.
