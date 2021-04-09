The Dance Arts Center Performing Arts Company kicked off its competition season at the Dance Masters of America —Heart of America Ch. 28 PAC at the Kansas City Music Hall.
The competition started March 5 with solos, duos and trios ages 12 and under. The competition continued March 6 with solos, duos and trios for ages 13 and up, and continued with group routines.
Mollie Miller and Olivia Beaver performed a Division 2 jazz duo titled “Magic Happens” and received a high silver.
Camden Buhman and Finn DeSchepper performed a Division 2 tap duo titled “Super Mario” and received a gold as well as a “Props To You” judges award.
Brynlee Safley and Cami Callaway performed a Division 3 hip-hop duo titled “VK Mashup” and received a high silver.
Hadlee Shreve and Malia Safley performed a Division 3 musical theatre duo titled “Sisters” and received a gold.
Chloe Buhman, Elliot DeSchepper and Jace Keling performed a Division 3 jazz trio titled “Charlie’s Angels” and received a gold and the 10th highest score in 12 and under duos/trios.
Chloe Buhman performed a Division 3 contemporary solo titled “Daughter” and received a gold.
Lily Phillips performed a Division 3 contemporary solo titled “Heart Cry” and received a gold and the second-highest score in Division 3 solos.
Elliot DeSchepper performed a Division 3 contemporary solo titled “Titanium” and received a gold.
Ali Everett performed a Division 3 musical theatre solo titled “You Can’t Stop the Beat” and received a gold.
Atticus May performed a Division 4 ballet solo titled “Peasant Pas Male Variation from Giselle” and received a gold.
Briley Lindstrom performed a Division 4 contemporary solo titled “Rescue” and received a gold.
Alice Brewka performed a Division 4 open solo titled “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” and received a gold.
Hannah McBride performed a Division 4 tap solo titled “Tappily Tacit” and received a gold.
Elina Sherman performed a Division 4 tap solo titled “Lucky” and received a gold and the sixth-highest score in Division 4 solos.
Hadley Blake performed a Division 4 jazz solo titled “Back to Beautiful” and received a gold.
Claire Phillips performed a Division 5 contemporary solo titled “Lightspeed” and received a platinum and the eighth highest score in Division 5 solos.
Carter Shreve performed a Division 5 tap solo titled “The ‘L’ Train” and received a gold and the 10th highest score in Division 5 solos.
Estelle May performed a Division 5 pointe solo titled “Lilac Fairy Variation From Sleeping Beauty” and received a gold.
Claire Phillips also performed a Division 5 pointe solo titled “Kitri Variation From Don Quixote” and received a gold.
Lillie Dodge performed a Division 6 ballet solo titled “Thunderstruck” and received a gold.
Lillie Dodge also performed a Division 6 pointe solo titled “Variation From Raymonda” and received a gold and the eighth highest score in Division 6 solos.
Ella Ham and Jace Keling performed a Division 4 contemporary duo titled “Lean On Me” and received a gold and a “Great Partnership” judges award.
Claire Phillips and Lily Phillips performed a Division 4 Contemporary Duo titled “UNSTEADY” and received a platinum.
Avery Pasley, Hadley Blake and Mia Seiter performed a Division 4 jazz trio titled “Work, Work, Work” and received a gold.
Caleb Keling and Lauren Durkin performed a Division 6 contemporary duo titled “Someone You Loved” and received a gold.
Atticus May, Camden Buhman, Finn DeSchepper, Sam Ward and Silas Kenney performed a Division 2 hip-hop group titled “Everybody” and received a gold and a “Boys Rule” Judges Award.
Ali Everett, Brianna Rosenthal, Brynlee Safley, Cami Callaway, Carly Ward, Eleanor Pilgram, Grace Kenney, Hannah Damery, Jaydaci Garcia-Williams, Mackenzie Weber, Mollie Miller, Olivia Beaver and Wendy Lippincott performed a Division 2 Hip Hop Group titled “Jump” and received a gold and an “I See You!” judges award as well as the 10th highest score in 12 and under groups.
Elina Sherman, Hannah McBride, Lily Phillips and Mia Seiter performed a Division 3 tap group titled “Ramalama” and received a gold and the sixth-highest score in 12 and under groups.
Alice Brewka, Avery Pasley, Briley Lindstrom, Chloe Buhman, Elina Sherman, Ella Ham, Elliot DeSchepper, Hadlee Shreve, Jace Keling, Malia Safley and Mia Seiter performed a Division 3 jazz group titled “All the Feels” and received a gold.
Ali Everett, Alice Brewka, Atticus May, Avery Pasley, Brianna Rosenthal, Briley Lindstrom, Brynlee Safley, Camden Buhman, Cami Callaway, Carly Ward, Carter Shreve, Chloe Buhman, Claire Phillips, Eleanor Pilgram, Elina Sherman, Ella Ham, Elliot DeSchepper, Estelle May, Finn DeSchepper, Grace Kenney, Gracie Phillips, Hadlee Shreve, Hadley Blake, Hailey Boss, Hannah Damery, Hannah McBride, Jace Keling, Jaydaci Garcia-Williams, Jessica Halter, Katie Wise, Lauren Durkin, Lillie Dodge, Lily Phillips, Lyric Williams-McGuire, Makenzie Weber, Malia Safley, Mia Seiter, Miya Drury, Mollie Miller, Olivia Beaver, Reese Hardy, Sam Ward, Silas Kenney and Wendy Lippincott performed a Division 3 open group titled “Saturday Morning Cartoons” and received a gold as well the “Most Entertaining” award of the weekend.
Carter Shreve, Claire Phillips, Estelle May, Gracie Phillips, Hadley Blake, Hailey Boss, Hannah McBride, Jessica Halter, Katie Wise, Lauren Durkin, Lillie Dodge, Lily Phillips, Lyric Williams-McGuire, Miya Drury and Reese Hardy performed a Division 5 ballet group titled “I of the Storm” and received a gold and a “Eye Catching” judges award.
Claire Phillips, Gracie Phillips, Jessica Halter, Katie Wise, Lillie Dodge, Lyric Williams-McGuire and Reese Hardy performed a Division 5 tap group titled “Before the World Was Big” and received a gold.
Claire Phillips, Gracie Phillips, Katie Wise, Lauren Durkin, Lillie Dodge and Reese Hardy performed a Division 5 Contemporary Group titled “Dead in the Water” and received a gold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.