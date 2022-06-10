Creighton University held its undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 14 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Area graduates included are:

Maryville, Missouri

Elizabeth Goecken, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude.

Platte City, Missouri

Daniel Bohnemann, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, magna cum laude; and Megan Fowler, Bachelor of Science.

Plattsburg, Missouri

Joseph Turley, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude.

St. Joseph

Brandon Schiermeyer, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude; and Boston Small, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude.

Smithville, Missouri

Peter Hass, Bachelor of Arts.

