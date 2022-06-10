Creighton announces local grads News-Press NOW Jun 10, 2022 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Creighton University held its undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 14 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.Area graduates included are:Maryville, MissouriElizabeth Goecken, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude.Platte City, MissouriDaniel Bohnemann, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, magna cum laude; and Megan Fowler, Bachelor of Science.Plattsburg, MissouriJoseph Turley, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude.St. JosephBrandon Schiermeyer, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude; and Boston Small, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude.Smithville, MissouriPeter Hass, Bachelor of Arts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Creighton University Missouri Commencement Ceremony University Education Grad Bachelor Of Science Bachelor Of Arts Nebraska Graduate Bachelor Of Science In Business Administration × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Young couple's PDA session prompts woman to chime in Life Man struggles amid changes after close friend's passing Life Daughter tires of mother's commentary on relationship Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for June 11 Life Horoscopes for June 10 Life Horoscopes for June 9 Local Forecast 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
