Cotton receives nursing honor at Mount Mercy University News-Press NOW Sep 30, 2022 Grace Cotton of Forest City, Missouri, received her nursing student white coat in a ceremony on Sept. 9 at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
