The Office of the Registrar at Conception Seminary College, in Conception, Missouri, announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester.
To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled as a full-time student and earn a 3.70 GPA or higher on at least 12 semester credit hours.
Area students on the list include Xavier James Schmidt and Andrew Benton Todd.
