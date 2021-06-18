Meierhoffer recently recognized caregivers through an award program that is designed to recognize those who serve patients in home health, hospice, hospital staff and nursing home/assisted living communities.
The Compassion Point spring 2021 Caregiver Award winners are:
Jenny Baasie of Mosaic Life Care, hospital staff.
Jessica Ausmus of Benedictine Living Community, assisted living/nursing home.
Angie Fennell of Freudenthal Home Based Healthcare, home health.
Cynthia McCallon of Mosaic Hospice, hospice care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.