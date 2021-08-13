United Way’s 13th Annual Stuff the Bus School Supplies Drive presented by Mosaic Life Care was successful thanks to community support.
Community members from St. Joseph and the surrounding area donated 10,557 school supply items and shoes during the drive. In addition, community members gave nearly $1,150 to allow United Way to purchase supplies that were not donated. Community members have donated more than 227,000 school supply items since United Way Stuff the Bus began in 2009.
The collected school supplies and shoes will be distributed through United Way Partner Agencies and Programs including The Salvation Army and Northwest Missouri Community Services.
United Way of Greater St. Joseph is a nonprofit agency that improves lives in the areas of education, health and financial stability by harnessing the caring power of the community. United Way supports 17 local Partner Agencies and operates seven initiatives. To learn more, visit stjosephunitedway.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.