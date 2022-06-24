The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc. has awarded scholarships totaling $243,400 to currently enrolled college students and graduating seniors in the Class of 2022. Those from our area who are among the recipients include:
Area students included are:
Erma E. Alldredge Scholarship
Ethan Oldham, Stanberry High School.
Mollie J. and Nelson G. Allen Scholarship (Education)
Bailey Colgan, Central High School; Rylea Felumb, Mound City High School; Blas Hinojos, Central High School; Savannah Mort, Central High School; Madison Parnell, Central High School; and Ellie Wattenbarger, Lafayette High School.
Mollie J. and Nelson G. Allen Scholarship (Vocational)
Haven Burress, Trenton High School; and Kaitlyn Hall, Tarkio High School.
Andrew Clifford Armstrong Scholarship
Sadie Runde, Stanberry High School; Tyler Schwebach, Stanberry High School; and Hallie Washburn, King City High School.
Frank Baker Scholarship
Ella Penland, Central High School.
Elmer Barton Scholarship
Erika Bears, Central High School.
Louis E. Bell Scholarship
Cody Frohn, Fairfax High School; Kaitlyn Hall, Tarkio High School; and Jada Maifield, Rock Port High School.
Benton Education Enhancement Scholarship
Carson Newlon, Benton High School; and Thomas Pflugradt, Benton High School.
Deborah Joy Bollman Memorial Scholarship
Joshua Donaldson, Central High School; Brooklyn Lammers, Central High School; Emily Marriott, Central High School; Ella Penland, Central High School; and Carli Valentine, Central High School.
Mark Bryson Memorial Scholarship
Bradley Maudlin, King City High School; and Isaiah Schottel, King City High School.
Bulldog Family Pride Scholarship
Landon Marticke, Stanberry High School; and Tyler Schwebach, Stanberry High School.
Jennie Cardinell Scholarship
Danielle Panning, Mound City High School.
John and Dorothy Carmody Scholarship
John Grant, Bishop LeBlond High School; Bradley Maudlin, King City High School; and Isaiah Schottel, King City High School.
Frank and Marjorie Carroll Scholarship
Landon Marticke, Stanberry High School.
Central Class of 1958 Scholarship
Eugenia Rodriguez Savage, Central High School.
Kathryn Cleeton Memorial Scholarship
Carli Turner, Tri-County High School.
Coleman Scholarship
Imrit Athwal, Central High School; and Sophie Kirkendoll, Central High School.
Collier-Hawman Scholarship
Chloe Eiberger, King City High School.
Helen L. Connors Memorial Scholarship
Lilly Hill, Central High School; Emma Orth, Central High School; and Carli Valentine, Central High School.
Jerre Cooper Scholarship
Bailey Colgan, Central High School.
Jim Cornett Scholarship
Erika Bears, Central High School; Abby Buhman, Maysville High School; Izabella Mayfield, Central High School; and Delainie Williams, Central High School.
Coretta L. Daniel Memorial Scholarship
Paul E. Daniel Memorial Scholarship; Landon Marticke, Stanberry High School; and Tarynn Mattson, Stanberry High School.
Tyler (Sayre) Davis Memorial Wrestling Scholarship
Dawson Fansher, South Holt High School; and Jaydon Walls, Platte City High School.
Roger Day Memorial Scholarship
Jacob Matter, East Buchanan High School.
Tony Dudik Scholarship
Jaxon Stockwell, Central High School.
ECHO Scholarship
Brent Griffin, Stewartsville High School.
Earl E. and Elmyra J. Euler Memorial Scholarship
Preston Brown, Central High School.
Exchange Bank Scholarship
William Rother, Mound City High School.
Rylie Findley Scholarship
Samuel Ryan, Lafayette High School.
Bob Fitzsimmons Scholarship
Madison Teschner, Central High School.
Forty and Eight Scholarship
Kendall Hux, Mound City High School; Sydney Meeks, Maryville High School; Olivia Morris, Fairfax High School; and Taylor Quilty, Mound City High School.
Fulton Scholarship
Myah Dwyer, Central High School; and Trey Main, Central High School.
Elsie Goff Scholarship
Jasmine Smith, Lafayette High School.
Doug Harper Memorial Scholarship
Brian Lewis, Winston High School; and Chandler Lynch, Trenton High School.
Cody Michael Harter Memorial Scholarship
Brooklyn Lammers, Central High School; Megan Trussell, Central High School.
Hawman-Collier Scholarship
Holden Farmer, King City High School; and Sydney Overmann, King City High School.
Richard Hellerich Scholarship
Sam Ryan, Lafayette High School.
Gene Hill Scholarship
Isabella Flaska, Central High School.
Alva B. and Nina Faye Hughes Scholarship
Ethan Oldham, Stanberry High School.
Raymond Jennings Scholarship
Astasia Brown, Stanberry High School.
Savannah School District Found. Kelley Leadership Scholarship
Heisman LaFave, Savannah High School; and Hunter Lucker, Savannah High School.
Kenney Memorial Scholarship
Donna Gutierrez, Benton High School.
King City Chamber-David Waltemath Scholarship
Sawyer McCallon, King City High School; and Madi Wall, King City High School.
Earl F. and Gladys J. King Scholarship
Addie Gemmell, Lafayette High School.
Betty Knepper Scholarship
Emma Younger, Benton High School.
Liebling for Worthy Students Scholarship
Rebekah Brown, Central High School; Abigail Cannon, Lafayette High School; Madison Cheeney, Central High School; Connor Gallagher, Benton High School; Gracey Gillenwater, Lafayette High School; Donna Gutierrez, Benton High School; Jameson Jackson, Lafayette High School; Brooklyn Lammers, Central High School; Jaden Lopez, Central High School; Trayvon McCalib, Central High School; Vivianne Purvis, Central High School; Jaxon Stockwell, Central High School; Emma Younger, Benton High School.
Robert Limle Scholarship
Jameson Jackson, Lafayette High School.
Cara McClellan American Family Agency Scholarship
Haven Burress, Trenton High School; Chandler Lynch, Trenton High School; and Anissa Williams, Tri-County High School.
Kadyn McClellan Memorial Scholarship
Montana Moffat, Albany High School; Gracyn Rongey, Trenton High School; and Kirby Stevens, Albany High School.
Florence McCoy Scholarship
Hallie Osborn, Central High School.
Arthur and Anna McGlothlan Scholarship
Allison Adkinson, Lafayette High School; Trey Main, Central High School; and Alyia Stillman, Benton High School.
Delbert and Mary McLaughlin Scholarship
Alicen Boyer, Benton High School; Kinlee Jones, Central High School; and Sam Ryan, Lafayette High School.
Midland Empire Safety Association Scholarship
Brian Lewis, Winston High School.
Morgan Scholarship
Eugenie Rodriguez, Central High School.
Mound City Education Foundation Scholarship
Carl Carver, Mound City High School; and Kindall Morris, Mound City High School.
Zane Myers Insurance Agency Scholarship
Mia Wells, Smithville High School.
Chad R. Nold Family Scholarship
Maddee Olszowka, Savannah High School.
Alice M. and Wesley H. Oliver Scholarship
Sierra Wiederholt, South Nodaway.
Thomas M. Paul Scholarship
Hannah Archdekin, East Buchanan High School; Marianne Atup, Trenton High School; Lauren Burright, Benton High School; Quentin Chappell, Benton High School; Kailyn Dewar, Benton High School; Nate Doolittle, Albany High School; Kaylie Humphreys, Savannah High School; Izabella Mayfield, Central High School; Caleb Miller, Central High School; Katlynn Nguyen, Central High School; Meg Sisk, Lafayette High School; and Brian Lewis, Winston High School.
Lourene Pilgram Memorial Scholarship
Rebekah Brown, Central High School; Madison Cheeney, Central High School; and Bailey Colgan, Central High School.
Wilbur and Mary Powell Memorial Scholarship
Ashton Crockett, DeKalb High School; and Macy Dittemore, DeKalb High School.
Dr. William K. and Mary H. Ray Memorial Scholarship
Sierra Wiederholt, South Nodaway.
Rogers Scholarship
Kally Horn, Benton High School.
Frederick W. Schneider Scholarship
Sadie Runde, Stanberry High School; and Austin Schwebach, Stanberry High School.
Savannah School District Foundation Sertoma Scholarship
Maggie Elgert, Savannah High School.
Richard Shrout Scholarship
Quentin Garrett, Lafayette High School.
Don and Maxine Sklenar Scholarship
Delaney Jackson, Lafayette High School.
Melody Smith Scholarship
Megan Trussell, Central High School.
Awalt and Helen Steffen Memorial Scholarship
Paisley Catlett, King City High School; Hannah Claywell, Central High School; Sarah Henderson, Benton High School; and Katherine Koelzer, Lafayette High School.
Doug R. Stewart Scholarship
Gracey Gillenwater, Lafayette High School; and Brent Griffin, Stewartsville High School.
Taggart-Wheatley-McClure Scholarship
Paisley Catlett, King City High School; Chloe Eiberger, King City High School; Sawyer McCallon, King City High School; Victoria Swank, King City High School; Brody Tunks, King City High School; Madilyn Wall, King City High School; and Hollie Washburn, King City High School.
Bill Tarpley Scholarship Fund
Leyton Furlong, Central High School
R.E. Townsend Education Scholarship
Alicen Boyer, Benton High School; Bailey Colgan, Central High School; Samantha Dunbar, North Andrew Co. R-VI High School; Khia Haley, Savannah R-III High School; Savannah Mort, Central High School; Baylee Shrieves, Central High School; Gracie Thomas, Lafayette High Schooll Indigo Truax, Central High School; Megan Trussell, Central High School; Hannah Wagner, Central High School; and Ellie Wattenbarger, Lafayette High School.
R.E. Townsend Education (Vocational) Scholarship
Jaymee Dennis, Savannah R-III High School; Brooklynn Dickens, Central High School; Gracey Gillenwater, Lafayette High School; Maris Hale, Central High School; Olivia Kirby, Central High School; Wesley Phillippe, Lafayette High School; and Andrew Saulan, Bishop-LeBlond High School.
Phil and Leora Blair Tunks Scholarship
Brody Tunks, King City High School.
J.C. Warren Scholarship
Gracey Gillenwater, Lafayette High School.
Julia Louise Williams Welborn Key Scholarship
Colton Roy, Trenton High School.
Savannah School District Found. Marvin and Marie Scholarship
Gabe Chadwick, Savannah High School; Jaymee Dennis, Savannah High School; Callie Jo Keller, Savannah High School; and Natalee Kissler, Savannah High School.
Gary C. Wright Scholarship
Megan Trussell, Central High School.
