John Campbell of Cameron, Missouri, and Kathryn George of Chillicothe, Missouri, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Columbia College. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
