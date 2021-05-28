Cole Hinton, of Wathena, Kansas, has graduated from McPherson College with a Bachelor of Science-Technology in restoration technology.
Spencer Ice of Cameron, Missouri, has been named to the McPherson College spring 2021 honor roll. To qualify for the honor roll, students must be enrolled full-time and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher.
