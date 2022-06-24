Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri has announced its recent graduates. Those from our area include: 

Agency, Missouri

Addylyn Elizabeth Gabriel, Bachelor of Music Education, magna cum laude.

Cameron, Missouri

Kylie Elizabeth Campbell, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Gallatin, Missouri

Mariah Lee Huston, Bachelor of Science in Education, middle school education.

Gilman City, Missouri

Hailey Lynn Francis, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education.

Princeton, Missouri

Brooke Madison Leeper, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education.

St. Joseph

Zachary Daniel Maggart, Bachelor of Science in sports management.

Weston, Missouri

Kaitlin Ann Larison, Bachelor of Science in marine biology, with honors, summa cum laude.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.