Central Methodist University honors graduates News-Press NOW Jun 24, 2022

Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri has announced its recent graduates. Those from our area include:

Agency, Missouri
Addylyn Elizabeth Gabriel, Bachelor of Music Education, magna cum laude.

Cameron, Missouri
Kylie Elizabeth Campbell, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Gallatin, Missouri
Mariah Lee Huston, Bachelor of Science in Education, middle school education.

Gilman City, Missouri
Hailey Lynn Francis, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education.

Princeton, Missouri
Brooke Madison Leeper, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education.

St. Joseph
Zachary Daniel Maggart, Bachelor of Science in sports management.

Weston, Missouri
Kaitlin Ann Larison, Bachelor of Science in marine biology, with honors, summa cum laude.
