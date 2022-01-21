Shannon Holmes of St. Joseph recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. She is a member of Troop 30, an all-female Scouts BSA Troop that meets at St. John Charismatic Episcopal Church.
Eagle is the highest rank that a Scout can achieve, and requires the completion of 21 merit badges, serving in a position of responsibility within the troop for at least 22 months and leading others through the planning and execution of an Eagle Scout service project.
Holmes’ Eagle project consisted of improving the welcome sign at Midland Empire Resources for Independent Living (MERIL). This consisted of making stencils to paint onto the sign as well as landscaping work around its base.
She also served as the senior patrol leader of her troop for nearly two years, leading the other Scouts at meetings and campouts.
Holmes is the daughter of Mark and April Holmes and is a graduate of Central High School.
