Central High School students took part in the Future Business Leaders of America Missouri State Leadership Conference that was held throughout March and April.

Participants from 500 schools competed virtually in more than 70 events, including objective testing, decision-making and presentation. Each participant worked to earn a spot in the upcoming National Leadership Conference.

Central’s state competitors include Kayla Zook, Jayce Pierce, Elizabeth Brunner, Bawi Chin, Josh Donaldson, Vivianne Purvis, Tristan Pritchett, Ryan Akins, Fernando Regalado, Adam Honson, Sophie Kirkendoll, Ella Moody, Katlynn Nguyen, Riley Brown, Alexys Joseph, Clair Jobes, Ella Habinger, Riley Brown, William Hausman, Zachary Parmer, Anser Tai, Alexandra Meier, Clayton Mikesch, Julie Tovar, Shelby Marquardt, Maliea Moore, Imrit Athwal, Keegan Lewis, Daniel Love, Brady McAnally and Tenille Long.

Central took home 19 state titles in nine events. Top recognition went to the first-place teams of Tristan Pritchett, Vivianne Purvis and Everett Yan in computer game and simulation programming and Keegan Lewis, Daniel Love and Brady McAnally in sports and entertainment management.

Others placing include Vivianne Purvis (cybersecurity, eighth); Tristan Pritchett (economics, sixth); the team of Ryann Akins, Fernando Regalado and Kayla Zook (entrepreneurship, ninth); the team of Sophie Kirkendoll, Ella Moody and Katlynn Nguyen (hospitality and event management, ninth); Riley Brown (introduction to business, seventh and introduction to financial math, fourth); and the team of Joshua Donaldson, Fernando Regalado and Tenille Long (social media strategies, second).

National qualifiers include the team of Tristan Pritchett, Vivianne Purvis and Everett Yan; Riley Brown; the team of Joshua Donaldson, Tenille Long and Fernando Regalado; and the team of Keegan Lewis, Daniel Love and Brady McAnally. They will advance to the National Leadership Conference in June.