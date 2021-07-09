A student in the Craig School of Business at Missouri Western State University was honored for her public speaking skills during the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda National Leadership Conference.
Madi Taylor, a sophomore finance major from Brookfield, Missouri, earned fifth place in the Collegiate Division Public Speaking contest.
“Taylor participated in FBLA all four years of high school and joined PBL her first semester at Missouri Western. We are excited and proud to have her representing the university,” said Pam Klaus, director of the Center for Franchise Development and Phi Beta Lambda adviser.
The FBLA-PBL National Leadership Conference was held online on June 26 and 27. The event connected more than 12,000 participants from middle school, high school and collegiate levels.
