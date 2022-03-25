Buchanan County Farm Bureau started the recent Thank-A-Farmer week with the annual Ag Outlook meeting at Ebenezer Church. Several people from Buchanan, Platte and DeKalb counties attended. The soup supper was enjoyed by all and it was provided by the church.
Tim Gach, president, opened the meeting by introducing Spencer Tuma, director of national legislative programs. Spencer gave updates on the activity in Washington D.C. and also shared information concerning the state of Missouri politics and happenings.
Later in the week, Buchanan County Farm Bureau board members delivered a book and poster to each elementary school in Buchanan County. "Who Grew My Soup" by Tom Darbyshire was given to each school. The poster shows the outline of the state of Missouri and is broken into counties. It lists the top commodities produced in each county.
