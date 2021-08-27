Buchanan County Farm Bureau recently awarded Brielle Smith and Tyler Brown each $1,000 scholarships.
Smith graduated from St. Joseph Christian School and is planning to attend Missouri Western State University and major in early childhood education. Her parents are Pete and Lisa Smith.
Brown graduated from Mid-Buchanan High School and will attend Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. He plans to work toward a degree in business. He is the son of Brian and Jennifer Brown.
