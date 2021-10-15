On Oct. 2, the Heart of America Council, Boy Scouts of America presented Mark Younger with the North Star Award for his nine years of volunteering as the auctioneer at the annual sporting clays tournament.
The North Star Award recognizes individuals for significant contributions over many years to Scouting. This award is the highest award a council may give to a nonmember.
As the event auctioneer for nine years, Younger has helped raise more than $300,000 for youth programs. This year’s event brought in more than $170,000 to support the Scouting programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.