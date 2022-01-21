A local author recently published a book detailing the life, struggles and accomplishments of Dr. Odra Bradley.
Sharon Spiegel, a member of the River Church in St. Joseph, worked with Dr. Bradley to bring his story to readers.
“Dr. Bradley asked me to write his story after reading a biography I had written of someone else,” Spiegel said. “We worked together for over two years and he became a dear friend.”
Bradley was born in 1920, a Black man in a segregated America. Overcoming prejudice and hatred, he achieved many things. He served in World War II in a segregated army and was able to attend college because of the GI Bill. His struggles and determination took him to great accomplishments. He also became active in implementing integration into public schools in Kansas City and Omaha, Nebraska.
Bradley turned 100 in 2020 before his death.
