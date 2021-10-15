“They Called Us Darkies” is the story of Betty Jackson, a woman who was born and raised in Cameron, Missouri.
The book is based on a true story, including the first chapter that describes the murder of a man in a St. Joseph jail cell. Although Betty died in 2016, her sister, June, still lives in Cameron.
The book is written by Thomas A. Briscoe with the help of his wife, Betty’s niece, and is the result of hours of interviewing Betty. Briscoe has resided in Plattsburg and Lathrop for the past 27 years.
“The book paints a clear description of racism in the early and middle 1900s in Missouri and what many Black citizens had to endure during that time period,” Briscoe said.
Jackson’s family had to deal with systematic oppression, police brutality and even battled the KKK as they navigated the difficult 1950s and the Civil Rights era. What’s different about this book is the “gifts” that the family discover in themselves — the ability to see and hear from the spiritual realm in the form of dreams, visions, angels and even demons. Then they discover the secret of their true identity, which causes even more turmoil.
A tragedy occurs, which many Cameron residents remember clearly, and this leads to a surprise ending. At the end of the book, there is a photo of Betty, her father, Joshua, and the newspaper that includes the tragic event that occurred in December 1958.
“They Called Us Darkies” can be purchased online from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.