Celebrating his 89th birthday, Bob Slater appeared as the guest speaker at the Sept. 21 Runcie luncheon hosted at the Scottish Rite Temple in Downtown St. Joseph.
Slater is the former managing editor of the St. Joseph News-Press, now retired. He shared historical facts about the community with Runcie members, including the 1890 census numbers rocketing to more than 100,000 and the Wild West of Missouri’s beginnings.
