Bethany College has released its Academic Dean’s Honor Roll for fall 2020. Students must be enrolled full-time with a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 to qualify. Area students on the list include Mackenzie Forbes of Horton, Kansas, and Kierstyn McMillen of Stanberry, Missouri.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former East Buch football coach Kevin Bryan dies
- Nearby prisons temporarily close due to staff shortage
- Two-year-old safely recovered following Amber Alert
- Cereal Ingredients locating new plant in St. Joseph
- Man gets 26-year sentence in 2-year-old's death
- Police investigate shooting between two moving vehicles
- Unseen affidavit surfaces in 17-year-old missing girl case
- How many warnings do you want?
- Recycling center to see changes
- LIVE: St. Joseph Mayor to give State of the City Address
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.