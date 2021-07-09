After last year’s cancellation, the American Legion Auxiliary hosted the 2021 session of Missouri Girls State, located on the campus of the University of Central Missouri from June 20 to 26.
Benton High School juniors Kally Horn and Paige Deka represented their school at Missouri Girls State.
Missouri Girls State is a weeklong camp where the top high school juniors from across the state come together to form a mock government of the state of Missouri and learn more about governmental functions. Participants can run for state office, interview to be on the Supreme Court, become members of the House or Senate, pass bills, or even be a member of the State Highway Patrol. This year they also allowed seniors to attend due to last year’s cancellation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.