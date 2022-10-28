Benton Class of '52 celebrates 70 years News-Press NOW Oct 28, 2022 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Front row, from left: Ken Gabriel, Dorothy Frazee Bradbury, Irene Kline Giannetta, Collen Thompson Belcher, Yulonda Hogan Haynes, Peg Martin Fairlie. Back row: Wesley Wilson, Geraldine Gillette Mollus, Kenneth Flint, Shirley Turner Herbert, Billie McDowell Hamm, Carole Johnson Woodbury, Harold Bouge, Glennrose Gann Steward, and Helen Devorss Hall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Benton High School class of 1952 celebrated its 70th class reunion on Sept. 10 at the Fredrick Inn in St. Joseph. There were 15 graduates attending from St. Joseph and the Kansas City area.In addition to the annual reunion, the group meets every month for lunch at local restaurants. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reunion St. Joseph Class School Catering Graduate Benton High School Group Kansas City Benton Class × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life 'Amazing' connection with married man destined to fizzle out Life Brother's angry outbursts hit at home and at work Life Depressed mom can't overcome grief about her empty nest Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for Oct. 29 Life Horoscopes for Oct. 28 Life Horoscopes for Oct. 27 0:48 Mild & Sunny Friday 18 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
