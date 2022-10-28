70th reunion

Front row, from left: Ken Gabriel, Dorothy Frazee Bradbury, Irene Kline Giannetta, Collen Thompson Belcher, Yulonda Hogan Haynes, Peg Martin Fairlie. Back row: Wesley Wilson, Geraldine Gillette Mollus, Kenneth Flint, Shirley Turner Herbert, Billie McDowell Hamm, Carole Johnson Woodbury, Harold Bouge, Glennrose Gann Steward, and Helen Devorss Hall.

The Benton High School class of 1952 celebrated its 70th class reunion on Sept. 10 at the Fredrick Inn in St. Joseph. There were 15 graduates attending from St. Joseph and the Kansas City area.

In addition to the annual reunion, the group meets every month for lunch at local restaurants.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.