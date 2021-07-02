Benedictine College has recognized students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended May 15.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0-grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean's List. Of the 1,980 students on campus for the 2020-2021 academic year, 106 made the President's List and 535 made the Dean's List.

Area students who have earned these honors are:

Platte City, Missouri

Daniel Crouse, Dean's List; and Paul Crouse, Dean's List.

Rushville, Missouri

Grace Cogan, Dean's List.

St. Joseph

Brennah Davies, President's List; Zackary Fredrickson, President's List; and Claudia Kammerer, Dean's List.

Seneca, Kansas

Dominic Hammes, Dean's List; Mary Hemman, Dean's List; and Alleigh Kramer, Dean's List.

