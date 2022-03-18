The 50th Annual Benedictine College Scholarship Ball eclipsed all records for attendance and donations in its return to an in-person event on Feb. 26.
With a record 1,000 people gathered in the ballroom at the Overland Park Convention Center, the ball also set high marks for sponsorships, Fund-A-Raven giving and total fundraising. The program, co-chaired by Kevin and Colleen “Cocoa” O’Malley and Lené Westerman, featured produced videos, student features, speeches and honorees that moved people to give beyond expectations.
“We had more than a thousand people in the room, a record level of sponsorships, a record level in the Fund-A-Raven, and the highest fundraising total of all time, $2.1 million … over a million dollars more than the previous record,” said Benedictine College President Stephen D. Minnis.
In addition to its entertainment and fundraising aspects, the ball also features the presentation of the Cross of the Order of St. Benedict. The College established the award in 1969 to recognize alumni and friends who have supported charitable institutions, provided civic or religious leadership and demonstrated professional excellence. This year, the prestigious award went to Lené Westerman and Larry and Janet Munro Wilcox. During her speech, Westerman established a new scholarship in honor of her family with a $25,000 check.
The Fund-A-Raven portion of the ball was hosted by sophomore Liza Trettel and junior Reed Levi. Their efforts saw an overwhelming response at the $25,000 giving level, bringing in close to $300,000 to kick off the donation “auction.” The excitement lasted through each level, with 69 donations at the $1,000 mark. Their work helped inspire a $500,000 surprise donation to the Fund-A-Raven in honor of Larry and Janet Wilcox.
