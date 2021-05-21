Seniors from the Class of 2020 returned to Atchison, Kansas, to walk across the stage with the Class of 2021 during joint commencement exercises held at Benedictine College on May 15.
Seventy-nine graduate students earned their MBA or MASL degrees and many received their hoods and diplomas the week before in a separate ceremony. Those at the undergraduate ceremony were among the 447 from the Class of 2020 and 373 from the Class of 2021. They heard a speech from 1991 Benedictine alumnus the Most Reverend Andrew H. Cozzens, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, who was the event’s keynote speaker.
Multiple valedictorians from both class years spoke during the ceremony. Valedictorians from the Class of 2020 were Nicholas Brose (biology), Daniel Fortino (mathematics and secondary education) and Sabrina Poston (finance and accounting). The 2021 valedictorians were Emma Girton (theology and music), Matthew Krishnan Myjak (electrical engineering and computer science), Danielle Rumsey (biology), Christopher Rziha (theology, philosophy and Spanish), and Hannah Tichy (elementary education). They all maintained perfect 4.0-grade point averages throughout their college careers.
President Stephen D. Minnis announced the annual Fran Jabara Leadership Award winners for both classes. Each year, the award is given to graduating seniors at each private, four-year college in Kansas. The award indicates the high level of ability the recipients have displayed as well as the respect with which their peers and teachers view them. For 2020, the Jabara Leadership Awards went to Kylie Mulholland, with majors in psychology and theology, and JohnPaul Stedwill, with majors in biology and philosophy. The 2021 Jabara Leadership Awards went to Lindsey Hart, a music education major, and Peter Hockel, a political science major.
During Benedictine’s Commencement ceremony, Minnis also recognized those students who were soon-to-be commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army, Air Force or Marine Corps. Those students were Noah Hermes, Joseph Ingalls, Mary McCowen, Miguel Monteclaro, Aaron Ptak, Quade Salazar, Katherine Branstetter, Peter Hockel and Jane Pennefather. He also recognized other military personnel, veterans and first responders in the audience.
The ceremony concluded with one of the graduates, Nicole Buchman, a music education major, singing the Benedictine College alma mater, “O Lord of Ev’ry Blessing,” followed by the closing prayer from Abbot James Albers OSB of St. Benedict’s Abbey.
