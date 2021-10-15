The Northwest Missouri State University Alumni and Friends — St. Joseph Chapter gathered on Oct. 1 for the 13th annual Bearcat Barn Party.
Northwest alums Vic and Denise Kretzschmar hosted the party at their home in Hemple, Missouri. The group enjoyed a social hour, a fried chicken dinner and games with Northwest prizes. A 50/50 raffle and silent auction raised $435 for the chapter scholarship fund.
Visit the Northwest Missouri State University Alumni and Friends — St. Joseph Chapter Facebook page for all upcoming Bearcat events.
