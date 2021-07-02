Four Baylor University students from our area have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring 2021 semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

Area students included on the list are:

Hiawatha, Kansas

Jada Rosa.

Sabetha, Kansas

Hannah K. Whittaker.

St. Joseph

Ronald A. Burr and Sarah Ann Burr.

