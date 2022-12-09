CAREGIVER OF THE YEAR. Cyndi Way.jpg

The fourth annual Caregiver of the Year award ceremony was hosted earlier this week to honor caregivers across Northwest Missouri. The ceremony was hosted by Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory and held in conjunction with The Compassion Point, a Meierhoffer program that offers resources and recognition for caregivers.

The Caregiver of the Year award ceremony takes the time to honor caregivers in St. Joseph and surrounding areas for their service to the community. Throughout the year, four caregivers were awarded quarterly in four separate categories: Home Health, Hospital Staff, Assisted Living/Nursing Home and Hospice.

