The National Child Nutrition Conference CACFP Sponsors Mountain Plains Region Scholarship was awarded to Jacqueline Auxier of Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph. Showing a strong dedication to continual improvement through professional development, Auxier will join more than 1,000 members of the child nutrition community for training, networking and learning opportunities at the National Child Nutrition Conference to be held in New Orleans in April.
Auxier awarded National Child Nutrition Conference Scholarship
- News-Press NOW
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.